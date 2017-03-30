One person is shot in Huntington near D P Dough

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 12:10 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department tells 13 News that the victim in last night's shooting inside the D P Dough on 4th Avenue was treated for critical injuries.

The victim underwent surgery last night and is now in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the shooting or the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's Drug and Tip Line at (304) 696-4444.

ORIGINAL:

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened along the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, near D P Dough. The call came in at 2:17 a.m. Thursday morning.

No word on the extend of the victims injuries. The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation.

