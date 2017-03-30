One person is shot in Huntington near D P Dough - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One person is shot in Huntington near D P Dough

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 12:10 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department tells 13 News that the victim in last night's shooting inside the D P Dough on 4th Avenue was treated for critical injuries.

The victim underwent surgery last night and is now in stable condition. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

If you have any information regarding the shooting or the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's Drug and Tip Line at (304) 696-4444.

ORIGINAL: 

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened along the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, near D P Dough. The call came in at 2:17 a.m. Thursday morning.

No word on the extend of the victims injuries. The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation.

  Child Revived with Narcan; Parents Charged

    Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.

  Charleston Police arrest thief wanted in NAPA Auto theft

    CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West.  The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...

  Suspect Arrested for Winfield Burglary Caught on Camera

    The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

  Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

  #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism's two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
  Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. "My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in," Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
  If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

    (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...
