Update: One Arrested in Huntington Business Shooting

UPDATE: 7/11/2017 @ 2:15 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a local business owner was arrested Monday following a traffic stop. A search of the man’s property also yielded a large amount of heroin.

According to a press release, Antonio Newson, originally from Detroit, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 300 block of 8th Avenue and charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment involving a firearm for the shooting of the owner of DP Dough at his establishment on March 30.

The Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Emphasis Unit and the FBI Drug Task Force cooperated in the arrest.

A search warrant was also obtained for Newson’s residence at 1748 Jefferson Ave. A firearm was found at the residence along with approximately one kilogram of heroin, which has a street value of $193,000.

The Huntington Police Department is also investigating Newson’s involvement in a shooting that occurred at Gary’s Place in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue on Dec. 2, 2016. Three people were shot during that incident.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 12:10 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department tells 13 News that the victim in last night's shooting inside the D P Dough on 4th Avenue was treated for critical injuries.

The victim underwent surgery last night and is now in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the shooting or the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's Drug and Tip Line at (304) 696-4444.

ORIGINAL:

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened along the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, near D P Dough. The call came in at 2:17 a.m. Thursday morning.

No word on the extend of the victims injuries. The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation.

