Ohio governor to announce new limits on pain prescribing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) plans to announce new limits on painkiller prescribing as the state fights a worsening addictions epidemic.
    
The Republican governor, lawmakers and officials with Ohio health licensing boards scheduled a Thursday news conference to discuss the new restrictions.
    
The governor and state medical leaders last year announced guidelines meant to reduce the prescribing of painkillers for short-term pain.
    
Ohio authorities continue to look for ways to slow an epidemic that last year killed a record 3,050 Ohioans.
    
Republican lawmakers on Wednesday announced legislation that would also put limits on painkiller prescribing.
    
Last week Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a $3.5 million program to help the growing number of children taken into state custody because of their parents' addiction.

