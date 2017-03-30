1 dead after Kentucky mining accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after Kentucky mining accident

Posted: Updated:

ROCKHOLDS, KY (WATE) – One person is dead after a mining accident in Whitley County, Kentucky Wednesday.

The Whitley County Sheriff says a 15-foot-wall fell on Joe Partin, 33, at the Green Hill Mining, Inc GHM#51 in Rockholds after he started his shift at 5 p.m. The victim was an Auger operator/foreman with eight years of experience.

Mining operations were shot down in order for Kentucky mine inspectors to investigate.

“Last night a young Kentucky coal miner was tragically killed when a section of wall he was working next to unexpectedly collapsed,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “He is survived by his wife and two young children. Please pray for them and for our fellow Kentuckians in the Whitley County community. During times of great sorrow, communities must come together and find strength in one another. Though we are not all from Whitley County, we are part of the special community that is Kentucky. Let the family members, friends, and coworkers of this young miner draw strength from our outpouring of support and love from across the Commonwealth during this trying time. United we stand, divided we fall.”

The last time the mine was inspected was December 15, 2016, according to the State of Kentucky. A safety initiative on the mine was completed in January. The inspections did not determine the mine to be unsafe.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:11:42 GMT
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • UPDATE: Arrest Made After Shooting In Huntington.

    One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:13:10 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • West Virginia hospital to charge for non-emergency ER visits

    West Virginia hospital to charge for non-emergency ER visits

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:48:55 GMT

    A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.

    A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.