2 children struck, killed by tractor-trailer while approaching bus in Buckingham Co.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two children are dead after a tractor-trailer truck hit them as they were crossing the road to get on the school bus in Buckingham County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police confirm that the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Route 15 near Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn.

Both children died at the scene.

Virginia State Police are currently at the scene assisting with the ongoing investigation.

8News’ Jonathan Costen spoke with a man who said he was the grandfather of one of the victims.

The man said that one victim was a boy and the other was a girl and that the victims were cousins.

State police have since confirmed that the girl was 5 and that the boy was 6, and officials from their school said that they were both in kindergarten at the Buckingham County Primary School.

The school’s superintendent said that he estimates about 20 kids were on the bus at the time of the accident.

He also said that grief counselors are at the school working with children and employees on an individual basis.

“The community, schools and local clergy have been deployed at all levels of the school system to work through this tragedy with children and employees. The superintendent wants everyone to keep us in their prayers during these times,” representatives said in a statement.

For now, the school has not yet decided if they will cancel or reschedule the day’s scheduled activities.

The superintendent also reported that there has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community.