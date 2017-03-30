Man and Woman Wanted in Fire that Injured 2 Firefighters in Mink - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man and Woman Wanted in Fire that Injured 2 Firefighters in Mink Shoals

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 4/1/2017 11:00 p.m.

Kama Holley has been apprehended and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a 20,000 cash/surety and is facing Child Neglect with risk of injury charges.

Brad Holley is still at large.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 9:15 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help relating to a fire that occurred in Mink Shoals that injured two firefighters.

Brad Acy Holley, 37, of Charleston, is wanted for child neglect creating the risk of injury and wanton endangerment.

His wife, Kama Holley, 33, of Charleston, is also wanted for child neglect.

Their two year old son was found walking naked in the street.  

After neighbors called 911, the child was taken inside by Mr. Holley.

Between then and when Deputies arrived, Mr. Holley was confronted by another neighbor, his father-in-law, who helped them locate another child, this one four years old.  Mr. Holley threatened his father-in-law for interfering, and struck his face with a pistol.

Their house was on fire when Deputies arrived.  The Fire Marshal's office is assisting with the investigation into the blaze which injured two firefighters as well as Mr. Holley.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.  

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 5:00 p.m

A fire that injured two firefighters in Mink Shoals is suspicious and will be treated as a crime until determined otherwise according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that a two year old was found outside nude at the home and that 9-1-1 was notified of the incident.

The father came and got the child before law enforcement arrived.

The child later left the house again and went to the child's grandfather's house nearby. The father of the child came to that location, where an argument ensued. The father brandished a gun at the child's grandfather.

After the argument, the father went back to his house. The fire at that home started at that time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the cause of the fire as soon as it is safe for them to begin their investigation.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 1:32 p.m.

Crews tell 13 News that two firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

We're told that two Pinch Volunteer firefighters fell through the floor of the residence and were pulled out by crews.

They have been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. 

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

Firefighters say that damage to the residence is extensive. 

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Pinch, Malden and Sissonville Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers have confirmed that crews are responding to a working house fire on the Ferndale Drive area of  Mink Shoals.

The alert came in at roughly 12:20 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Pinch Fire Department are on scene and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is en route. 

13 News has a crew headed to the scene. 

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:11:42 GMT
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • UPDATE: Arrest Made After Shooting In Huntington.

    One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:13:10 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...

  • A Bull Makes An Unexpected Stop On I-64 In Charleston.

    A Bull Makes An Unexpected Stop On I-64 In Charleston.

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:00:44 GMT
    A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today. Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it. The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning. Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers. Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charlesto...
    A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today. Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it. The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning. Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers. Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charlesto...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.