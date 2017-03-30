Man and Woman Wanted in Fire that Injured 2 Firefighters in Mink Shoals

UPDATE: 4/1/2017 11:00 p.m.

Kama Holley has been apprehended and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a 20,000 cash/surety and is facing Child Neglect with risk of injury charges.

Brad Holley is still at large.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 9:15 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help relating to a fire that occurred in Mink Shoals that injured two firefighters.

Brad Acy Holley, 37, of Charleston, is wanted for child neglect creating the risk of injury and wanton endangerment.

His wife, Kama Holley, 33, of Charleston, is also wanted for child neglect.

Their two year old son was found walking naked in the street.

After neighbors called 911, the child was taken inside by Mr. Holley.

Between then and when Deputies arrived, Mr. Holley was confronted by another neighbor, his father-in-law, who helped them locate another child, this one four years old. Mr. Holley threatened his father-in-law for interfering, and struck his face with a pistol.

Their house was on fire when Deputies arrived. The Fire Marshal's office is assisting with the investigation into the blaze which injured two firefighters as well as Mr. Holley.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 5:00 p.m

A fire that injured two firefighters in Mink Shoals is suspicious and will be treated as a crime until determined otherwise according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that a two year old was found outside nude at the home and that 9-1-1 was notified of the incident.

The father came and got the child before law enforcement arrived.

The child later left the house again and went to the child's grandfather's house nearby. The father of the child came to that location, where an argument ensued. The father brandished a gun at the child's grandfather.

After the argument, the father went back to his house. The fire at that home started at that time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the cause of the fire as soon as it is safe for them to begin their investigation.

UPDATE: 3/30/2017 1:32 p.m.

Crews tell 13 News that two firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

We're told that two Pinch Volunteer firefighters fell through the floor of the residence and were pulled out by crews.

They have been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters say that damage to the residence is extensive.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Pinch, Malden and Sissonville Fire Departments, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers have confirmed that crews are responding to a working house fire on the Ferndale Drive area of Mink Shoals.

The alert came in at roughly 12:20 p.m.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Pinch Fire Department are on scene and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is en route.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.