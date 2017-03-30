Woman shot in stomach at Victoria’s Secret PINK store in Columbu - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman shot in stomach at Victoria’s Secret PINK store in Columbus

Posted:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman was shot in the stomach at a store at Easton Town Center.

According to Columbus police, the shooter is in custody and being questioned at police headquarters. They say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The victim, identified as Daneshia Elmore was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police, the victim and the shooter knew each other. They met by chance at the PINK store and began arguing. During the fight, one woman pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.

Police officers were on the scene within two minutes and arrested the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anikqua Williams.

Easton Town Center’s management released the following statement about security at the mall.

Significant resources are devoted to keeping people safe at Easton, including extensive video surveillance, special duty Columbus Police officers in cruisers, on bikes and on foot, plain clothes officers, K-9 officers and mounted patrol plus our own security personnel and members of our Ambassador team.

Our security procedures are constantly reviewed and adjusted based on feedback from local, state and federal authorities as well as national security experts.

