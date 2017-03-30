Woman shot in stomach at Victoria’s Secret PINK store in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman was shot in the stomach at a store at Easton Town Center.

According to Columbus police, the shooter is in custody and being questioned at police headquarters. They say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

*UPDATE 2:50PM 3/30/17 The shooter is in custody & being questioned at CPD Headquarters. There is no threat to public safety. #CPD https://t.co/djxVsMfEby — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 30, 2017

The victim, identified as Daneshia Elmore was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police, the victim and the shooter knew each other. They met by chance at the PINK store and began arguing. During the fight, one woman pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.

Police officers were on the scene within two minutes and arrested the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anikqua Williams.

Easton Town Center’s management released the following statement about security at the mall.