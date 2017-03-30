Beauty experts warn of dangers of charcoal masks - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Beauty experts warn of dangers of charcoal masks

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KRON) — You may have friends who do this and the trend is gaining steam.

We’re talking about face masks made up of charcoal and glue.

But skin doctors are warning that this is not a good idea.

This is a beauty hack that’s really taken off, with bloggers and people who just want to see if it works, sharing their experiences online.

It’s cheap, some powdered in charcoal and glue. And it does pull everything off your skin, including the dirt that clogs pores.

But it’s pulling way too much off your face.

It sticks in such a way that it has to be ripped off, taking with it a protective layer of skin.

Your face might feel smooth, but it’s left in a really vulnerable state.

“It is actually pulling off your protective barrier,” Medical Aesthetician Nicole Bell said. “The reason that it hurts so much is that it’s also pulling out those hairs. So, when you’re tearing that off, you’re literally setting yourself up for failure in terms of breaking out. And all the outside elements can get onto your skin and stick.”

Experts suggest that there are some gentle exfoliants and charcoal masks that you can buy, which are much safer.

You can even mix a little aloe vera with activated charcoal and rinse it off.

But stop messing around with the do-it-yourself versions which include glue.

