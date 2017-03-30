Beauty experts warn of dangers of charcoal masks

A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
Tuesday the University of Charleston's Pharmacy School hosted the Kanawaha-Charleston Health Department, Johns Hopkins professors and a Harm Reduction Coalition Policy Director, for a Harm Reduction Workshop. The "harm reduction" philosophy is to meet addicts where they are, and health experts say the model is working. But that could all change if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
Officials say overdose deaths in Kentucky have increased to unprecedented levels.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
