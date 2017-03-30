Sheriff vows to make timely arrests in Lewis County, Kentucky murder investigation

A missing man case in Lewis County, Kentucky is now a homicide investigation after Justin Johnson's body was discovered Wednesday evening.

13 News was there as devastated family members heard the news from the sheriff.

He said he expects to make arrests in a timely manner.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivins said Justin Johnson's body was found by turkey hunters in the remote Cooper Ridge area of Lewis County.

A body discovered with one bullet wound and found 18 miles from where Johnson's truck was abandoned.

Bivins said Johnson was not shot and killed here.

He said the body was moved and maybe more than once.

Bivins told a grieving family that mounting evidence now takes him beyond people of interest.

"I think it's safe to say we have suspect's in this case more than one person involved. I do believe substance abuse was an issue," Bivins told the press and the family.

Johnson's fiancée, Nichole Gilliam, is the mother of one-year-old Justin Jr.

She told 13 News Justin resorted to medications as he struggled with the recent death of his brother Jackie in a motorcycle crash

Nichole said, "I think he just got mixed up in something he shouldn't have."

Sheriff Bivins has arson investigators looking at a suspicious fire in the Garrison area Wednesday a fire he said may have been set to destroy evidence.

The Sheriff believes Johnson knew his killers and said a suspect, possibly involved with the fire, was one of the last to speak to the victim.

Nichole told us about that suspect. "He said Justin was supposed to have been there and never showed then later changed his story. It puts suspicion on him with the family."

The sheriff told this family, that he knows well, that he will bring these people to justice.