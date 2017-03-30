Budget Battle Continues at WV Capitol

By all accounts the struggle continues to get a balance budget deal in West Virginia. The Governor briefed reporters and Democratic lawmakers in the morning. The sticking point with Republicans: a battle over increasing the sales tax; or increasing taxes on sugary drinks and cigarettes.

"Even if we out on the floor and voted, on the cigarette and the soft drink tax, and left the sales tax at 6 percent, we would have passed it. But we couldn't get it to the floor," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The Governor says that part of the deal would bring in 45 million dollars. Republicans later met with the Governor, but were not in a taxing mood.

"I think there a lot better ways to go about tax reform than raising the sales tax at this point. I don't think that's the way to go," said Del. Danny Hamrick, (R) Harrison.

"We're very much committed to delivering a budget to the State of West Virginia, that lives within our means, without raising taxes on the people of West Virginia," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

With nine days left in the Legislative session, the Governor says it's time to get the budget done.

"There has to be a better mousetrap than what we are doing," said Governor Justice.

Republicans want to see more tax reforms, and fewer tax increases.

"Republicans could certainly pass their own budget in the House and Senate but that always brings the risk of a potential veto from the Governor," said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.