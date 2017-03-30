$1500 Worth of Merchandise Stolen from Charleston Business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home. WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody. Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential cri...