Identities Released of Victim and Driver Involved in Fatal Jackson County Accident

UPDATE: 11:26 p.m. 3/31/2017

The West Virginia State Police Ripley Detachment have confirmed the identities of the victim and driver involved in the fatal accident in Kenna last night.

Bradlee Haynes, 33, of Jackson County, was pronounced dead after his vehicle collided with the rear end of a semi-truck.

The driver of the truck, Sergiy Gregbinnyk, 61, of Charlotte, NC, is now facing charges in connection to the accident.

He is being charged with failure to stop, making a false statement to police, and falsifying log books.

Troopers say that Gregbinnyk was found pulled over nearly a mile and a half away from the original collision site.

He was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court earlier this morning.

Gregbinnyk is expected to be transported to South Central Regional Jail the next few hours.

UPDATE: 10:50 p.m. 3/30/2017

One person has been killed on Interstate 77 after a crash Thursday evening.

The wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m. at mile marker 124 northbound near the Kenna exit.

According to our crew on the scene, a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided on the interstate, and the vehicle was dragged underneath the tractor-trailer.

All lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened from this wreck.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL

A major crash has occurred near the Kenna exit of Interstate 77 in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. at mile marker 124 northbound near the Kenna exit.

Serious injuries are reported in the two vehicle crash, as well as entrapment.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.