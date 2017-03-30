Identities Released of Victim and Driver Involved in Fatal Jacks - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Identities Released of Victim and Driver Involved in Fatal Jackson County Accident

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 11:26 p.m. 3/31/2017

The West Virginia State Police Ripley Detachment have confirmed the identities of the victim and driver involved in the fatal accident in Kenna last night.

Bradlee Haynes, 33, of Jackson County, was pronounced dead after his vehicle collided with the rear end of a semi-truck.

The driver of the truck, Sergiy Gregbinnyk, 61, of Charlotte, NC, is now facing charges in connection to the accident.

He is being charged with failure to stop, making a false statement to police, and falsifying log books.

Troopers say that Gregbinnyk was found pulled over nearly a mile and a half away from the original collision site.

He was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court earlier this morning.

Gregbinnyk is expected to be transported to South Central Regional Jail the next few hours.

UPDATE: 10:50 p.m. 3/30/2017

One person has been killed on Interstate 77 after a crash Thursday evening.

The wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m. at mile marker 124 northbound near the Kenna exit.

According to our crew on the scene, a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided on the interstate, and the vehicle was dragged underneath the tractor-trailer.

All lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened from this wreck.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL

A major crash has occurred near the Kenna exit of Interstate 77 in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. at mile marker 124 northbound near the Kenna exit.

Serious injuries are reported in the two vehicle crash, as well as entrapment.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:50:37 GMT
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:11:42 GMT
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:06:55 GMT

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.