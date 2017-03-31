Son sentenced to 10 years for stabbing father at church

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. “We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...

(WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...