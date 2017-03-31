Wife Confesses to Killing Husband, Hiding Body in Refrigerator

UPDATE: 4/5/2017 2:05 p.m.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's say that an additional person may be involved in the murder of David Atkins, of Chesapeake, OH.

According to a release, a juvenile has been charged with Delinquency by Tampering with Evidence.

Their identity is unknown at this time.

David's wife, Tina Adkins, has been charged with murder for his death.

The body of David Atkins was found in the basement refrigerator of the Atkins's residence during a search conducted by deputies.

She is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Tina Adkins is expected to appear in court this Friday.

UPDATE:

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department announced that they arrested Tina Adkins, wife of the deceased David Atkins, this morning in Chesapeake, OH.

According to a release, officers executed a search warrant after Mr. Adkins was unable to be located for a well-being check.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Adkins's residence, where they found the body of Mr. Atkins inside a refrigerator located in the basement of the home.

Tina Adkins was taken into questioning, where she later confessed to killing David Atkins.

She is being charged with Murder, 1st degree, and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

ORIGINAL:

A body was found in Chesapeake, Ohio this morning.

The body was discovered in a house on Rockwood Avenue.

Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, they got a tip at around 7 this morning about a body discovered, and when they searched the residence they discovered the body.

We have a crew on scene and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.