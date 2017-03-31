Police: Trucker drove cross country nonstop fueled by meth, LSD, cocaine

A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
Officials say Kentucky's only maximum security prison has been placed on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. On July 01, 2017, at approximately 10:04 P.M., Troopers from Post 09 responded to a collision on KY Route 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Larry Hinkle, of Teaberry, was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of KY 979. The operator of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
