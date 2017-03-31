Woman arrested in Scioto County with Oxycodone, cash

LUCASVILLE, OH - A woman from Lucasville, OH was arrested this morning for drug possession.

Janie Lynn Brewer, 40, was arrested at her residence on Center Steet in Lucasville, OH by deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff's Office in coordination with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force at roughly 9:00 a.m.

According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Brewer possessed more than 70 suspected Oxycodone pills, as well as over $1,200 in cash.

She is being charged with Possession of Drugs, 3rd degree.

Brewer is currently located in the Scioto County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, April 3rd, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

If you have any information related to drug crime in Scioto County, you're asked to contact the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All personal information will remain anonymous and confidential.