Suspects Arrested for Reckless Driving After Posting Facebook Video

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects after they posted Facebook video depicting illegal conduct.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous tip led them to a Facebook post that originated from a local resident.

In the video, vehicles are shown driving on U.S. Route 19, near Glen Jean-Mount Hope, at speeds over 100 mph.

Also shown in the video was one of the vehicles traveling along the roadway's shoulder, before cutting in front of another vehicle and moving back into the traffic lane.

Deputies were able to identify two of the suspects involved as Lateesha Laneil Sparks, age 28, of Mount Hope and Myles David Moore, age 19, of Fayetteville.

Both Sparks and Moore are facing charges of Racing on the Highway, Reckless Driving, Conspiracy and Failure to Obey Traffic Signals.

Sparks allegedly posted the video to her personal Facebook account.

The Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"Racing at high speeds on our highways and recklessly endangering the lives of innocent motorists is something that we will not tolerate," said Sheriff Fridley. "In this incident the criminal conduct of these individuals would have gone undetected had they not posted a video of their illegal conduct to Facebook for everyone to enjoy. When this video was shared with the Sheriff's Office it provided clear proof of the suspects' conduct and made our job a little easier."

Deputies are still searching for the remaining two suspects, who are expected to face similar charges.