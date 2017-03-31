Floyd County Schools Cancelled for First Week of April 2017

A West Virginia county school board has sued the state over allegations that Gov. Jim Justice used intermediaries to pressure officials into arbitrarily denying a school consolidation plan.
The Board of Governors of Marshall University approved the university’s operating budget for the fiscal year which includes and increase in tuition and fees for all students
Today, Marshall University's Board of Governors announced that beer sales will be allowed at John C. Edwards Stadium for the 2017 football season. The announcement also includes several new additions to the stadium as well. Construction is set to begin on a new retail store for Herd athletic merchandise, called the HerdZone Stadiun Store. Also, more space for vendors was announced inside the stadium. Additional televisions will also be added to concession stands. “This is a ...
Public schools in Kentucky can soon teach reading, writing and the book of Revelation.
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Data reveals black students are disciplined at higher rates than white students and other minority groups in West Virginia's public schools.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. On July 01, 2017, at approximately 10:04 P.M., Troopers from Post 09 responded to a collision on KY Route 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Larry Hinkle, of Teaberry, was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of KY 979. The operator of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
