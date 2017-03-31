Floyd County Schools Cancelled for First Week of April 2017 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Floyd County Schools Cancelled for First Week of April 2017

FLOYD COUNTY, KY - According to a release from Floyd County Schools, all schools will not be in session between April 3rd through the 7th due to "widespread illness among students and staff."

April 6th and 7th were previously scheduled to be days off for spring break.

The cancellation has affected the Young Authors Celebration, originally set for April 2nd, which has now been rescheduled for April 23rd. 

Kindergarten Registration across all Floyd County elementary schools will be postponed and rescheduled at a later time.

