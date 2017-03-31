Sugary Drink Tax Could be Coming to West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sugary Drink Tax Could be Coming to West Virginia

"All right here's the group hug, let's go!"

Governor justice began his budget lecture by group-hugging a bunch of kids. He was there to talk about a potential sugary drink tax, to help ease the state's budget problems. While the Governor favors a quarter-of-a-penny increase in the state sales tax, a 2-cent soda tax is his alternative.

"If you don't want to do this penny on four dollars, do a sugary drink tax and do a tax on cigarettes, and it equals this, right to a penny," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

There is growing support for the soda tax with advocates saying the state has far too many health problems.

"It hopes to reduce our health disparities, to improve our children's health; to reduce our rates of obesity; and diabetes; and our oral health disparities as well," said Kelli Caseman, of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.

But critics in the beverage industry insist such a tax is unfair to low income consumers.

"We believe this is a regressive tax. Lower-income individuals have to spend a disproportionate amount of their money to pay for this sort of thing. So it hits them hardest and it hurts working families," said Will Swann, West Virginia Beverage Association.

Governor Justice, suggested too many sugary treats led to is own health problems.

"Now I've done this. I've eaten too many Twinkies!" Justice said to laughter.

Gov. Justice favors a 2 cent per bottle or can, soda tax.

"With just eight days left in the legislative session it's not certain there will be enough time to vote up or down on the sugary drink tax," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

