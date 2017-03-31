Trump paying $25M after judge approves Trump University deal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump paying $25M after judge approves Trump University deal

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge on Friday approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University, ending nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel said the agreement represents an "extraordinary amount" of money for customers to recover. Plaintiff attorneys say about 3,730 people will get at least 90 percent of their money back.

The ruling settles two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that had dogged the Republican businessman throughout the presidential campaign.

Trump fueled the controversy by repeatedly assailing Curiel, insinuating that the Indiana-born judge's Mexican heritage exposed a bias.

Trump had vowed never to settle. But he said after the election that he didn't have time for a trial, even though he believed he would have prevailed.

The White House referred requests for comment to the Trump Organization, which didn't immediately respond. Under terms of the settlement, Trump admits no wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the former customers say the money will allow people to retire debt-free and overcome other financial obstacles. The attorneys waived their fees, raising individual payments.

"Over the past seven years, our goal has always has been to help these everyday Americans move forward with their lives," attorney Amber Eck said.

The Democratic New York attorney general said the ruling "will provide relief — and hopefully much-needed closure — to the victims of Donald Trump's fraudulent university."

"Trump University's victims waited years for compensation, while President Trump refused to settle and fought us every step of the way — until his stunning reversal last fall," said Schneiderman, who is contributing $1.6 million of his $4 million portion of the settlement to former customers.

The lawsuits alleged that Trump University gave nationwide seminars that were like infomercials, constantly pressuring people to spend more and, in the end, failing to deliver. Political rivals used Trump's depositions and extensive documents filed in the lawsuits to portray him as dishonest and deceitful.

Curiel, in a 31-page decision accompanying his order, said exceptionally high payouts and objections from only two of an estimated 7,000 eligible former customers weighed in favor of his approval.

The judge strongly rejected a request by a Florida woman who argued that she should have been given more opportunity to opt out of the settlement. If he had agreed, the prospect of more litigation would have likely derailed the deal.

Curiel agreed with attorneys for Trump and those suing him that customers were properly warned that the deadline to opt out was in November 2015. He said Sherri Simpson, who paid $35,000 in 2010 for Trump University's "Gold Elite" mentorship program and later appeared in anti-Trump campaign ads, missed her chance.

During an hour-long hearing Thursday, Simpson's attorney, Gary Friedman, argued that language in the 2015 notice implied that customers would be given another opportunity to opt out and sue Trump on their own.

Customers were "provided, in no uncertain terms, notice of the right to opt out, and of the binding consequences of electing not to opt out," Curiel wrote. "It clearly appraised Class Members that if they wished to bring a separate lawsuit against Defendants, they had to elect to opt out immediately."

Curiel also denied an objection from another customer, Harold Doe, who sought more money.

Clearing those final hurdles brought closure to the trio of lawsuits, the first of which was filed in April 2010.

When attorneys reached a deal shortly after Trump's election, Curiel said he hoped it would be part of "a healing process that this country very sorely needs." A month later, he granted it preliminary approval.

The agreement came 10 days before a trial was set to begin in San Diego, sparing Trump what would have been a major distraction during his transition to the White House.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Woman Steals A Television From The Patio Of Buffalo Wild Wings In Nitro

    Woman Steals A Television From The Patio Of Buffalo Wild Wings In Nitro

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:32:22 GMT

    At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Naked Man Tries to Break Into Putnam County Home

    Naked Man Tries to Break Into Putnam County Home

    Sunday, July 2 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-02 19:42:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News three officers responded to Marina park Saturday morning around 10:30. Law enforcement were responding to a call of a nude man acting "crazy" and attempting to gain access to mobile home #57. When officers arrived on scene the male was gone. Officers searched the area on foot and by vehicle, but could not locate the suspect. we will update with the latest information as it become available.
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News three officers responded to Marina park Saturday morning around 10:30. Law enforcement were responding to a call of a nude man acting "crazy" and attempting to gain access to mobile home #57. When officers arrived on scene the male was gone. Officers searched the area on foot and by vehicle, but could not locate the suspect. we will update with the latest information as it become available.

  • Little Rock Police: 25 People Shot At Nightclub

    Little Rock Police: 25 People Shot At Nightclub

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:44:34 GMT

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries. 

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:50:37 GMT
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:06:55 GMT

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.