Anti-Allergy Medicine Epipen Recall Expands To US - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Anti-Allergy Medicine Epipen Recall Expands To US

Posted: Updated:

A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. and other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America because the allergy shots may not work.

The notice issued Friday by Mylan N.V. expands upon warnings made earlier this month after two reports of the device failing.

Mylan didn't immediately respond to a question about how many devices are affected by the recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July 2016.

The problems could be potentially life-threatening, although Mylan described the incidence of the defects as "extremely rare."

The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain food and bug bites

The products can be replaced at no charge by calling 877-650-3494 or emailing customer.service@mylan.com.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WV Natural Resources Police take part in Operation Dry Water

    WV Natural Resources Police take part in Operation Dry Water

    Sunday, July 2 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-03 03:41:41 GMT

    Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishe...

    Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishe...

  • 2 children hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummies

    2 children hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummies

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:39:20 GMT

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...

  • New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area

    New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:13:42 GMT
    Golden CorralGolden Corral
    PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. “We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...
    PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. “We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Steals A Television From The Patio Of Buffalo Wild Wings In Nitro

    Woman Steals A Television From The Patio Of Buffalo Wild Wings In Nitro

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:32:22 GMT

    At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:50:37 GMT
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79.  The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.