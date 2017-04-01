Police Need Your Help In Locating A Suspect Suspected Of Shootin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Need Your Help In Locating A Suspect Suspected Of Shooting At A Webster County Deputy

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 2:00 April 2, 2017

On April 1, 2017 at approximately 1844 hours Deputy Vandevender of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office was conducting road patrol near Meadow Fork Road, off Rt 82, near Cowen, WV.

Deputy Vandevender approached a vehicle stopped in the road.

The driver appeared to be passed out. Deputy Vandevender approached the vehicle and was immediately shot with a small caliber handgun.

Deputy Vandevender retreated while returning fire and the suspect fled.

Deputy Vandevender returned to his patrol vehicle and gave chase but lost the vehicle.

The round struck Deputy Vandevender in his bullet proof vest and he was not injured.

The vehicle was a Chevy Cavalier, light blue in color. The license plate was covered with a dark tinted cover and was obscured from view. A similar vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect, vehicle, or this incident please contact Sgt. Steve Murphy at 304-226-3200 or 304-637-0200 or 304-847-2122.

Image may contain: car and outdoor

UPDATE: 10:45 April 1st, 2017

A Webster County Deputy Sheriff has been treated and released from a hospital, after being shot at by a man following a traffic stop on Saturday.

The sheriff deputy notified 911 that he was on a traffic stop on Meadow Fork Road in the Cowen area just before 7p.m. A short time later he radioed the 911 center, and said shots had been fired and he was in pursuit.

The deputy later advised he had been hit, and was ending the pursuit to check himself for injuries.

The deputy was wearing his vest, and said the bullet did not penetrate his vest.

The search is ongoing for the vehicle and person involved.  

Authorities are looking for a white man with long shaggy dark hair and a beard. Unknown height and weight, mid to late 30's. The man was last seen wearing a red flannel hoodie shirt, and ball cap.

The man was in a bright blue Chevy Cavalier with tinted windows and black plastic bumpers. The license plate number is unknown due to an obstructed plate.

If you have any information call the Webster County 911 Center at 304-871-7171.

ORIGINAL:

Police need your help in locating a man suspected of shooting at a Webster County Deputy Sheriff.

A white man with long dark hair and a shaggy beard allegedly shot at a Webster County Deputy Sheriff shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red flannel hoodie and a ball cap of unknown color.

The suspects last location was heading from Craigsville to Summersville on Route 41 in a bright blue Chevy Cavalier with black plastic bumpers and dark tinted windows.

If you spot the individual, do not approach, you are asked to call Webster County Deputy Sheriffs or Nicholas County Deputy Sheriffs.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

