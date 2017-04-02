High School Student Allegedly Sold Marijuana Laced Cookies To Ot - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

High School Student Allegedly Sold Marijuana Laced Cookies To Other Students

Posted: Updated:

ONTARIO, Ohio (AP) - A high school student accused of selling cookies sprinkled with marijuana has been charged with a misdemeanor in northern Ohio.
    
The Mansfield News-Journal (http://ohne.ws/2okRhNF ) reports that an Ontario police report says the 18-year-old girl told police and school administrators she made the cookies, sprinkled them with marijuana and sold them at school to fellow students.
    
The Ontario High School student is charged in Ontario Mayor's Court with a first-degree misdemeanor relating to putting harmful substances in food.
    
Police say the teen said she brought the cookies to school two days in March and sold two bags of them for $5 each to two other students.
    
Authorities say none of the handful of students who reportedly ate the cookies showed signs of impairment when police performed a field sobriety check.
 

