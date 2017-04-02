Country music stars with roots to Kentucky

Less than 25 thousand people live in Johnson County, but the area of eastern Kentucky has had a huge impact on the country music world. It’s where country music legend Loretta Lynn was born. That’s why right off the highway you can find the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum which draws in people from all over the world.

"I was surprised to meet people from London, Canada, New Zealand, Denmark ,Holland, it’s amazing," said Olga Belhasen who works at the museum.

She moved to Kentucky from Russia more than 15 years ago. But thanks to seeing Coal Miner’s Daughter, she already knew about Lynn. The museum recognizes artists who grew up in counties US 23 runs through like Billy Ray Cyrus, Crystal Gayle and most recently 2016 Grammy Winner Chris Stapleton.

"Chris Stapleton is so popular, especially for young generations. The boy just grew up around the corner," said Belhasen.

Stapleton graduated from Johnson Central High School and is now on the Hall of Fame there. After deadly floods hit the region in July 2015 Stapleton brought material support and put on a free concert.

"To see Chris come back certainly at that time it was uplifting not just for our school or Johnson Central students but the community as a whole," said Russell Halsey, Principal at Johnson Central.

Even though the last time Stapleton walked the halls there as a student was back in 1996, students and staff are very happy to know he hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from.

"To see that real connection, it’s not a fabricated or a manufactured connection, Chris truly remembers where home is and what home meant to him and how it helped him become what he’s become today," said Halsey.

He also says Stapleton helps his students chase their dreams, making them realize people from their area can go on to do big things. He added that even before making it big, Stapleton has consistently been involved with his home community.