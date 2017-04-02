Charleston Sled Hockey Team Gets New Sleds

The Charleston Sled Hockey Team may soon see some new faces. The nine-person team received a grant from USA Hockey and the Veterans Association to sponsor two or three sleds. Those sleds will be specifically geared towards veterans. But anyone is encouraged to get involved with the Sled Hockey Team.

Customized sleds allow the physically disabled to get on the ice and play hockey at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena. An open free practice Sunday was aimed at getting more kids and adults interested in the growing sport.

"My son was born with spina bifida so he uses a wheelchair, and this sport enables him to be able to play hockey, where he wouldn't be able to play hockey if they didn't have sled hockey here," explained Charleston Sled Hockey coach and mom Emily Streets.

If you're interested or want to learn more, the Charleston Sled Hockey Team will be hosting two additional free practices on May 1st from 7-9pm and June 19th from 6-8pm.