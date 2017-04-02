Autism Clinic Dedicates New Facility

A clinic to support children with autism will soon open it's doors. Sunday Bright Future Learning Services dedicated it's clinic in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The clinic will focused on providing applied behavior analysis for children on the autism spectrum. The state-of-the-art facility is housed in Winfield. Director Jill Scarboro-McLaury said she hopes the clinic will be a larger space where children are loved and respected as they work to reach their fullest potential.

"It's overwhelming. We've operated for ten years under Build it and They Will Come, and today they came. I think the community is excited to know that there is a place, a resource, that's wants are children to call home," Jill Scarboro-McLaury said. She is the Director and Owner of Bright Futures Learning Services

Staff and community members were able to add their own permanent touch to the building by writing prayers and well-wishes on the studs of the building.