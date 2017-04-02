Family Photo Sessions Benefit Fire Department - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Family Photo Sessions Benefit Fire Department

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosted one their biggest fundraisers of the the year by offering family photos for the community. While kids were waiting for their turn in front of the camera, they got a chance to look around the station and see how the firefighters go about doing their jobs.

"It feels really good, I'm excited over it, a lot of firefighters get excited about it, the community people come out and they get to check out the fire trucks and ambulances and our bunker gear, kids enjoy it too," firefighter Larry Coleman told 13 News.

The annual event helps fund the department for it's upcoming Christmas toy drive.

