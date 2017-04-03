Aldean wins top prize, Backstreet Boys shine at ACM Award - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Aldean wins top prize, Backstreet Boys shine at ACM Award

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo Chris Pizzello/Invision AP Photo Chris Pizzello/Invision

Florida Georgia Line may have lost entertainer of the year to Jason Aldean, but the country duo owned the Academy of Country Music Awards, thanks to some help from the Backstreet Boys.

The boy band brought the audience to its feet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, singing their anthemic classic "Everybody (Backstreets Back)," and getting fans such as Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw and others out of their seats to sing and dance along.

The audience grew even louder as the Florida Georgia Line members danced some of the memorable choreography alongside the five Backstreet Boys. FGL, which performed three times during the three-hour show, also sang its duet with the Backstreet Boys - "God, Your Mama and Me" - before bringing up the high energy.

They also won two awards: single record of the year for "H.O.L.Y." and music event of the year for "May We All" with McGraw.

The duo helped kick off the ACM Awards, which started with separate performances full of energy, including a tribute to Chuck Berry featuring Joe Walsh, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. The trio performed "Johnny B. Goode" as audience members got out of their seats.

"For the man that influenced every form of music, including country," said Bryan of Berry, who died last month.

Before that, all of the nominees for entertainer of the year sang their recent hits. A good number of the performers sang more than once during the show on CBS, including Bryan, Underwood, Keith Urban, Bentley, Maren Morris and Aldean, who won entertainer of the year for a second straight year.

"Man, one of the Eagles just gave me an award," he said, looking to Walsh. "I am so thankful. You guys don't know how much I love getting up and doing what I do every day."

Urban, who had success with his genre-bending, Grammy-nominated album "Ripcord," was the top nominee with seven, though he walked away empty-handed.

But he shined onstage when he sang the soulful "Blue Ain't Your Color" with a throwback, black-and-white vibe, while the back of the stage was smoky and bright blue. As he switched to the upbeat, disco-flavored "The Fighter" - where he was joined by Underwood - the camera focused on his actress-wife, who sang and danced along.

Miranda Lambert also had a top-notch performance: She earned a standing ovation after she sang the slow, acoustic-sounding "Tin Man" as the crowd watched along seriously while she hit all the right notes and strummed her guitar.

She won album of the year for her double disc, "The Weight of These Wings," and female vocalist of the year, beating Underwood, whom she hugged after hearing her name called.

"Carrie can sing me under the table. We've agreed on that," she said onstage. "And I'm glad to see females kicking (butt) these days. I'm so proud to be a part of that. So cheers to all of us girls out there."

The night featured comedy, including a play off the Academy Awards mishap during the best picture winner announcement in February.

"This is odd. David?" asked "Entertainment Tonight" host Nancy O'Dell while holding the card with the name of the song of the year winner.

"Emma Stone, 'La La Land,'" David Copperfield announced, as the audience laughed.

The real winner was Thomas Rhett for "Die a Happy Man."

Rhett also won male vocalist of the year, beating out Urban, Aldean, Bentley and Chris Stapleton. In his seat, he shook his head after his name was announced.

"I don't have a whole lot of words except for: Everyone in this category are my idols," said Rhett, who was teary-eyed and paused throughout his speech. "This is the most amazing award that I've ever received in my whole existence."

Sam Hunt performed his No. 1 hit, "Body Like a Back Road," and he went into the audience to sit next to his fiancé to sing the song. Other performers included Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini as well as Faith Hill and McGraw, who sang a new duet.

The music video for "Forever Country," the medley celebrating the Country Music Association Awards' 50th anniversary featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and others, won video of the year. Brothers Osborne were double winners, while Morris, Jon Pardi and songwriter Lori McKenna also picked up trophies.

Little Big Town won vocal group of the year, beating out Lady Antebellum, which had just performed on the show.

"I just wanna be in Lady Antebellum's band," Kimberly Schlapman yelled.

"Me too," screamed Karen Fairchild.

___

Online:

http://www.acmcountry.com/

  • More NewsMore>>

  • US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest

    US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:49:20 GMT
    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington, the team's leader said Tuesday. The teens found the rejection "very disheartening," said Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, who is also a director in the largely Muslim West African nation's ministry of higher education. Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the visa denials in April, and he called the dec...
    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington, the team's leader said Tuesday. The teens found the rejection "very disheartening," said Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, who is also a director in the largely Muslim West African nation's ministry of higher education. Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the visa denials in April, and he called the dec...

  • Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

    Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-07-04 21:50:44 GMT
    The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
    GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...
    GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-05 10:36:25 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

  • Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:04:57 GMT

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.