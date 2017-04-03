Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked

More News More>>

Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo) If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.

Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.

US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington, the team's leader said Tuesday. The teens found the rejection "very disheartening," said Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, who is also a director in the largely Muslim West African nation's ministry of higher education. Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the visa denials in April, and he called the dec...

Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees' nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...

"An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

New mocha-flavored Oreos hit store shelves nationwide New mocha-flavored Oreos hit store shelves nationwide EAST HANOVER, NJ (WCMH) — Coffee and chocolate lovers, rejoice! You now have the perfect excuse to eat cookies for breakfast. Oreo has finally released the new, limited edition Dunkin' Donuts mocha-flavored Oreo cookie. It's a tasty trifecta: chocolate and coffee-flavored crème sandwiched between the chocolatey goodness of the classic Oreo cookie wafers. The new cookies were first mentioned in an Instagram post by The Junk Food Aisle in April, and now the coo...

Students Caught in Crossfire Over Public School Meal Debts Students Caught in Crossfire Over Public School Meal Debts SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide. "The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year. A milk carton was taken away, and the girl's food was dumped in the trash. "She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears." Holt has joined a chor...