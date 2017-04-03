Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked

A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a public park for nearly half a century can stay for now.
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.
Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that the repairs to the bridges along US 52 will begin on July 5th, 2017.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
This recall was issued as a precaution.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Close to 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.
Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.
Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in Ohio.
