Kentucky teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle

Posted: Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager from Kentucky was bitten by a shark in the waters off Florida's Panhandle.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nPkZc3 ) the 17-year-old girl was bitten Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl from Louisville, Kentucky, was visiting Destin with her high school softball team.

Sgt. Jason Fulghum of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the girl suffered puncture bite wounds to her right leg and scrapes on her left leg. He said it wasn't clear what kind of shark bit her.

A tourist told the newspaper he saw blood running from the teen's thigh as two friends helped her out of the water.

The Florida Museum of Natural History, which documents shark attacks worldwide, says it's the fourth documented attack off Okaloosa County beaches since 1882. None were fatal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Grandparents charged after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County

    UPDATE: Grandparents charged after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:30:53 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station.  They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station.  They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

  • Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Kanawha County

    Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-07-05 19:19:18 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes.  No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes.  No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County

    Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:01:07 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-05 10:36:25 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • Casket with child’s organ tissue inside found on sidewalk

    Casket with child’s organ tissue inside found on sidewalk

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-07-05 16:23:15 GMT

    Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.

    Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.

  • Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills

    Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills

    Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.

    Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.