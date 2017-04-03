Two teenagers seriously injured after accident in Scioto County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes. No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.
Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.
Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!