Ohio man charged after texting detective he thought was 14-year-old girl

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A 64-year-old man in Lucasville has been charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

The Scioto County Sheriff announced a father called the department after checking his daughter’s cell phone and finding some concerning messages from an adult male.

After a detective reviewed the file, they decided to immediately take control of the victim’s cell phone and social media accounts.

During the investigation, the suspect contacted the victim several times asking to meet and perform sexual acts. The suspect was not aware that he was actually talking to detectives.

The suspect, identified as Ronald S. Biars, asked the victim to meet him across from her school on March 31 at 2:30 pm. Detectives were able to surround his vehicle and take him into custody.

According to Captain John Murphy, detectives were able to determine the suspect knew the victim was only 14 years old, and that he intended to have a relationship with her.

Biars has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, which is a fourth degree felony. He is being held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court April 3.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office has worked with the Juvenile Court against computer and social media crimes by sending a detective to talk to students at local schools.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information please contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

