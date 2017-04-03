Man Who Broke Into Sissonville High School Turns Himself In - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Who Broke Into Sissonville High School Turns Himself In

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 4/6/2017 11:23 a.m.

Sgt. Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that Andrew Taylor turned himself in to police Wednesday night for breaking and entering into Sissonville High School over the weekend.

Police say that he stole items inside the school and caused significant damage to the doors and windows of the school's clinic.

Taylor was arraigned in court and is now being held at South Central Regional Jail.

His bond is set at $10,000.

UPDATE: 4/4/2017 4:10 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office have released the identity of the suspect wanted for breaking into Sissonville High School over the weekend.

Andrew Taylor, 31, of Charleston, is wanted for questioning by police. 

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact 304-357-0169 or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us

ORIGINAL:

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who broke into the Sissonville High School.

According to a release, the suspect stole items, and caused several hundred dollars worth of damage to the school's clinic door and windows.

Pictures of the suspect were taken by surveillance footage.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity, you're asked to call 304-357-0169, submit information online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or send an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

  • Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Ohio preps for 1st execution in more than 3 years

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:03:04 GMT
    ASSOCIATED PRESSASSOCIATED PRESS

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.