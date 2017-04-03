Man Who Broke Into Sissonville High School Turns Himself In

UPDATE: 4/6/2017 11:23 a.m.

Sgt. Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that Andrew Taylor turned himself in to police Wednesday night for breaking and entering into Sissonville High School over the weekend.

Police say that he stole items inside the school and caused significant damage to the doors and windows of the school's clinic.

Taylor was arraigned in court and is now being held at South Central Regional Jail.

His bond is set at $10,000.

UPDATE: 4/4/2017 4:10 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office have released the identity of the suspect wanted for breaking into Sissonville High School over the weekend.

Andrew Taylor, 31, of Charleston, is wanted for questioning by police.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact 304-357-0169 or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us

ORIGINAL:

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who broke into the Sissonville High School.

According to a release, the suspect stole items, and caused several hundred dollars worth of damage to the school's clinic door and windows.

Pictures of the suspect were taken by surveillance footage.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity, you're asked to call 304-357-0169, submit information online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or send an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.