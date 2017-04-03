WV GOP Urges Republican Delegates & Senators to Vote No on Medical Marijuana

A bill to legalize medical marijuana in West Virginia is expected to get its second reading Monday after being postponed.

The Policy Committee of the West Virginia Republican Party sent out a letter urging all Republican Delegates and Senators to vote no on the medical marijuana bill.

The house moved the reading of the bill to the end of today's agenda.

WV House just moved medical marijuana to end of today's agenda. Amendments and debate late today/tonight @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/FgwIYV0zOh — MarkCurtisWOWK (@MarkCurtisWOWK) April 3, 2017

Supporters said it's a safer alternative to help ease debilitating medical conditions while opponents said there's not enough research.

If passed, the bill would create the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission and would detail responsibilities and create a special revenue account.

You can track the bill here.