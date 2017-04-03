Two Arrested in Connection to Gallia County Murder

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, two people have been arrested for their involvement with the death of Terry "Shag" Rothgeb, 55, of Gallipolis.

Ralph Young, 39, and Leeza Bartels, 22, of Bidwell OH, were taken into the custody of the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The Gallia Police Department assisted with their arrest.

Rothgeb's body was found in Springfield Township on February 11th, 2017.

Th Gallia County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

We are happy to report that we have these two individuals in custody. These individuals have been indicted by the people of Gallia County for their mishandling of the death of Mr. Rothgeb and we are prepared to hold them accountable for their actions."

A third suspect, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, OH, is still wanted by police.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or call their tip line at 740-446-6555.