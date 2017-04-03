Trump donates first 3 months of salary to Park Service - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump donates first 3 months of salary to Park Service

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer handed an oversized check for $78,333.32 to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke during Monday's briefing.

The billionaire businessman turned president had promised to forgo his presidential salary. By law he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

Zinke says he's "thrilled" at the president's decision to give money to an Interior agency, something he says Trump informed him about Sunday night. He says he will use the money to help on long-deferred maintenance projects on the nation's 25 battlefields.

Trump's has proposed cutting $120 million - or 12 percent - from the Interior Department's budget.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

  • Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

  • Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • Casket with child’s organ tissue inside found on sidewalk

    Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

