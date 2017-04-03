Medical marijuana, public health and border laws - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Medical marijuana, public health and border laws

Medical marijuana is legal and on the way in Ohio, possibly pending in West Virginia.

Will patients be able to take their prescribed pot across the borders without getting arrested?

13 news looked at the two state's laws pertaining to patient possession and public health

Should West Virginia legalize medical marijuana?

While legislators debated pot pros and con's in Charleston, mountain staters in Huntington we talked to leaned pro.

Kristi Hamm said. "They get it illegally anyway so we should get tax money off legalizing marijuana"

From Jake Hernandez, "It will take the money away from Big Pharma working to hook us on opioids."

And Taylor Cater told 13 News, "As long as it is prescribed by a doctor and proved to be effective I don't see why it should not be legal here"  

If West Virginia legalizes medical marijuana, it will be the responsibility of city and county health departments to educate the public on the proper usage of this newly legalized drug  

Cabell-Huntington health dept. physician director Michael Kilkenny said some already legal cannabis based drugs help curb chemotherapy nausea and cancer pain.

But Dr. Kilkenny worried about public health and driving safety He compared pot to alcohol and gave evidence of marijuana overdoses in children.

Dr Kilkenny told 13 News, "In particular the edibles that are found states where it is legal are eaten by children and it puts them in the hospital."

Many are asking, can a West Virginian living on the border who goes to an Ohio doctor get prescribed medical marijuana there and bring it home to use?

The answer is no, at least, not yet.

Ohio law says you have to be an Ohio resident to get medical marijuana prescribed to you in the sate of Ohio. Unless your state has a reciprocal agreement with the state of Ohio, like West Virginia might get if it passes here.

West Virginia's proposed medical pot law is similar.

Ohio says its patient registry for medical marijuana should be available no later than September, 2018

