Charleston Substitute Teacher Allegedly Hosted Underage Drinking Parties

A Charleston substitute teacher is facing charges after police say she gave alcohol to students at her home last fall.

April Perry Noble was arrested after the principle at Capital High School notified police that student were talking about Noble having parties at her home.

According to the criminal complaint, the students were friends with Noble's teenage daughter. It goes on to say that she would host the parties in the basement of her home, and she, on several occasions, would collect money from the kids and purchase alcohol for them.

The complaint says she told the kids that if they were going to drink she wanted it to be somewhere safe with supervision.

She is being charged with seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.