Busy Final Week Underway at WV Capitol

It is crazy busy at the Capitol in Charleston in the final week of the legislative session. Still to be decided?? Proposals to fix roads with a gas tax increase, plus effort to cut or raise the sales tax.

"Well of course I've always been against tax increases, but with the shape the state is in, you've got to consider everything right now. So I am just waiting to see what our budget comes out with," said State Sen. Donna Boley, (R) Pleasants.

Also still up for discussion, eventual phase out of the state income tax, in favor of an 8 percent consumption tax.

"It's a tax. It hurts the poor, hurts our seniors and it doesn't have any validity. We're betting on something that may happen in the future," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

Certainly the most controversial item remains the vote to legalize marijuana in West Virginia, for medical use only.

"The people want us to act on this. The people have spoken. They want some form of medical cannabis in this state," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

"There's a part of me that says, why don't we do the best job that we can, and then there's another part of me that says you should study it, but we haven't really done that," said Del. Mark Zatezalo, (R) Hancock.

Other items still to be decided; a soda tax; a cellphone tax; and another cigarette tax hike.

"The CDC actually recommends that an increase in tobacco tax decreases usage," a Bobbi Muto, who supports a cigarette tax increase.

"Among the question that remain: will the legislature even finish on time this Saturday, or will there have to be a special session," said Mark Curtis, 13 news Chief Political Reporter.