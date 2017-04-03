Two Arrested For Stealing From Mentally-Incapacitated, Elderly Relative

Two Fayette County residents have been arrested on charges of misappropriating and misusing the funds of an incapacitated adult. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these arrests:

On February 9, 2017 the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that two individuals in the area of Paint Creek Road in the Scarbro area of Fayette County had been misappropriating and misusing the finances of a physically/mentally incapacitated adult.

Following an investigation into these allegations, investigators were able to determine that these individuals had moved into the victim's home in March of 2016 while promising to provide care for the victim and assistance with his daily needs.

Although there was no indication that either of the suspects engaged in the physical abuse of the victim, they allegedly misappropriated several thousand dollars of the victim's Social Security and disability income, as well as disposing of some of the victim's personal property.

It is further alleged in the criminal complaint that the suspects also incurred substantial debts in the victim's name during this period.

Following the investigation into these allegations, investigators filed criminal charges against the alleged suspects. Jeremy Jay Wriston, age 33, and Janice Joann Wriston, age 33, both of Scarbro, are charged with Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult and Embezzlement by a Fiduciary. Both charges are felonies. Both suspects were arrested earlier today and were each released on a $10,000.00 bond following their arraignment in the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

The victim in this case is not being identified at this time, but we can confirm that the victim is related to the suspects. This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.