State advocates for the poor oppose Food Stamp Bill - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State advocates for the poor oppose Food Stamp Bill

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

Advocates for low-income West Virginians are urging the House of Delegates to defeat a Senate-passed bill to establish a computerized system to verify whether 176,000 households getting food stamps are eligible.

Following pilot programs in nine counties, opponents say the state will spend $15 million for an outside contractor, find little fraud in the federally funded program whose benefit is about $74 a month and set reporting requirements that will knock people off.

Jean Simpson, executive director of Manna Meal, a nonprofit soup kitchen in Charleston, says they feed 400 people daily and taking benefits from the people they see is "shameful."

The bill would require able-bodied adults without dependents getting the federal benefits to work at least 20 hours a week and limit benefits based on household assets.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome

    Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:47:37 GMT
    (Bret and Brandie Photography/Inside Edition)(Bret and Brandie Photography/Inside Edition)
    (INSIDE EDITION) — It was twice the decision for this Indiana man, who not only proposed to his girlfriend, but also to her little sister. Hannah Schaus, 15, has Down syndrome, and her older sister, Ashley Schaus, 23, has always been prepared to become her legal guardian when their parents are unable to take care of her. So when Ashley and her boyfriend of seven years, Will Seaton, 25, started discussing the prospect of marriage, Ashley joked, “You never thought you&rsq...
    (INSIDE EDITION) — It was twice the decision for this Indiana man, who not only proposed to his girlfriend, but also to her little sister. Hannah Schaus, 15, has Down syndrome, and her older sister, Ashley Schaus, 23, has always been prepared to become her legal guardian when their parents are unable to take care of her. So when Ashley and her boyfriend of seven years, Will Seaton, 25, started discussing the prospect of marriage, Ashley joked, “You never thought you&rsq...

  • House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit

    House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:37:39 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.      MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night.      Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republic...
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.      MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night.      Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republic...

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

  • Woman Wanted for Failing to Appear on Three Felony Indictments

    Woman Wanted for Failing to Appear on Three Felony Indictments

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:59:55 GMT
    Jackson County, WV Sheriff's DepartmentJackson County, WV Sheriff's Department

    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...

    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.