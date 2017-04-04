Two people dead, hit by train in Kanawha County, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two people dead, hit by train in Kanawha County, WV

Two people hit, killed by train Two people hit, killed by train
CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: 4/4/2017 11:43 a.m.

Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says that CSX officials and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of West Virginia are assisting in the investigation of the train incident that killed two people in St. Albans earlier Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a passing train conductor noticed two people walking on a parallel track, and then attempted to alert the conductor of the train moving across the opposite tracks.

The second conductor attempted to slow the train but ultimately struck the two adult pedestrians.

Investigators are working to identify the two victims in order to alert their families.

It is unknown whether impaired judgement or distraction contributed to the incident. 

ORGINAL:

Two people were hit and killed by a train while walking on railroad tracks in St. Albans on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the two victims are an adult man and woman, but no names have been released yet.

Crews on scene say the victims were on a bridge over the Coal River when they were hit. They're calling the situation an accident.

We're told the train conductor made the 911 call, telling dispatchers he may have hit two people.

Trains have been stopped in the area.

The railroad crossings at B St., C St., 2nd St., and 5th St. in St Albans are all blocked.

3rd Street is an alternate route. 

No word right now on how long these roads will be closed.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene.

