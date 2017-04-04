Divers find leg attached to cinder block in search for missing w - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Divers find leg attached to cinder block in search for missing woman

Posted: Updated:
SHASTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE VIA AP SHASTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE VIA AP

REDDING, CA. -- Divers found a human leg attached to a cinder block and other body parts at a lake in Northern California, and authorities believe the remains may belong to a missing woman. 

According to our affiliate KHSL, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said tips from witnesses directed them to the remains. The body parts were found Friday and Saturday at a spot in Shasta County's Whiskeytown Lake where witnesses said they saw Bridget Jacobs' ex-husband the evening of March 19, the day before the 38-year-old woman was reported missing, the Redding Record Searchlight reported Sunday.

Officials said they believe Jacobs was dismembered..

Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jackson said it doesn't appear the body parts were separated because of natural decomposition. "We don't know what type of tools or instruments were used at this time. That would be something for the coroner's office to determine later next week," Jackson said.  

Jacobs' ex-husband, 56-year-old Philip Jacobs, told deputies that his ex-wife's death was an accident and that she died after charging at him and falling down stairs, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said. Philip Jacobs, who holds a nurse practitioner license, said he did not give her medical aid or call for assistance, authorities said. He also told detectives he kept his ex-wife's body for four days at a home before dumping it in the lake. 

Their marriage lasted eight months and ended Dec. 7. Both also had requested temporary restraining orders against each another, according to court records. 

Philip Jacobs was arrested on March 28 and booked into Shasta County Jail. He remains in jail on murder charges, KHSL reports. His bail is set at $1,000,000. 

Teams combed the lake using sonar equipment and a remotely-operated vehicle. Divers suspended their search over the weekend because of windy conditions and the lake's poor water clarity. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

  • Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:16:33 GMT
    Hoke County Sheriff's OfficeHoke County Sheriff's Office

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.