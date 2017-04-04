Ohio's new ban on plywood for vacant properties takes effect - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio's new ban on plywood for vacant properties takes effect

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Marshal no trespassing signs are attached to pieces of plywood covering doors and windows of a house Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 (AP Photo/Wilson Ring) U.S. Marshal no trespassing signs are attached to pieces of plywood covering doors and windows of a house Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

CLEVELAND (AP) - It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.

Ohio is the first state with such a ban to fight blight. The law that took effect this week is a boon for a practice known as clear boarding, using see-through polycarbonate windows and doors to secure vacant properties. Fannie Mae, the federal government-sponsored mortgage association, has used clear-boarding for several years.

Supporters of the change contend that though plywood is cheaper and easy to use, it sends a visual signal that lowers surrounding property values. They also say it's not just aesthetics, arguing that plywood is susceptible to vandalism and blocks visibility for emergency responders.

The trade organization representing North American plywood makers says the change increases costs for the properties' owners.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trump says Russia likely hacked but nobody "knows for sure"

    Trump says Russia likely hacked but nobody "knows for sure"

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:11:52 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    “A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.

    “A lot of people interfere. It’s been happening for a long time,” Trump said in Poland.

  • Kentucky Lottery ticket sales pass $1 billion for first time

    Kentucky Lottery ticket sales pass $1 billion for first time

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-07-06 07:10:18 GMT
    kylottery.comkylottery.com

    Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.

    Lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...

  • Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:16:33 GMT
    Hoke County Sheriff's OfficeHoke County Sheriff's Office

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.