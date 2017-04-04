Ohio Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old and 5-year-old children located safely

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) - A statewide Amber Alert issued for two missing children out of Lake County, Ohio has been canceled. Police say the two children were safely located.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department issued the Amber Alert after they say the suspect, Clarence Davis, threatened his girlfriend Samika Traylor with a semi-automatic handgun. He then took her vehicle which had her two children inside.

The two missing children were Gavin Traylor, 5, and Ravin M Briscoe, 3. Both were safely recovered.

The suspect’s name is Clarence Davis. He’s a black male, age 24, is 5’9″ tall, weighs 255, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a dark complexion and wears military wrist bands.

The vehicle involved was a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words “Bob’s Auto Sales”.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.