Suspect Arrested for Threatening People with Firearm - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect Arrested for Threatening People with Firearm

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV - Officers with the South Charleston Police Department arrested a man early Sunday morning in South Charleston for threatening people with a firearm. 

Michael Vincent Orso, 25, of South Charleston, allegedly brandished a firearm after a night of heavy drinking.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims, Brandy Williams, Brittany Cook, and Brandon Cook, told police that Orso refused to go to bed and then became violent, which resulted in a physical altercation with the victims.

Victims told police that Orso left the room before returning with a firearm, threatening to shoot the three.

Police arrested Orso at the scene. He is being charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Pike County man arrested following incident involving train

    Pike County man arrested following incident involving train

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:47:50 GMT
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - One Pike County man was arrested after his truck was involved with a collision with a train. It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday just off KY 194 on Joes Creek in the Lower Johns Creek area. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT Perry Taylor, 51, of Pikeville was driving when he lost control on a curve, left the road and ended up on the train tracks. We're told Taylor tried to move the truck from the tracks when a train approached an...
    PIKE COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - One Pike County man was arrested after his truck was involved with a collision with a train. It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday just off KY 194 on Joes Creek in the Lower Johns Creek area. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office tell WYMT Perry Taylor, 51, of Pikeville was driving when he lost control on a curve, left the road and ended up on the train tracks. We're told Taylor tried to move the truck from the tracks when a train approached an...

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • Cops: Baby Rolls On Hypodermic Needle, Gets Dose Of Narcan

    Cops: Baby Rolls On Hypodermic Needle, Gets Dose Of Narcan

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-07-06 17:33:15 GMT

    Police say a baby girl had to be treated with Narcan after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her dad.

    Police say a baby girl had to be treated with Narcan after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her dad.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:16:33 GMT
    Hoke County Sheriff's OfficeHoke County Sheriff's Office

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.