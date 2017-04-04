Huntington Woman Arrested for Firing Gun in Public

HUNTINGTON, WV - Officers with the Huntington Police Department arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she allegedly fired a gun in public.

According to the criminal complaint, Brittany Jeanell Russell, 24, of Huntington, WV, fired a round from a Glock 22 pistol outside of a bar in the 6th St. 4th Ave. area.

Officers were responding to a disturbance when they heard the gunshot.

Bar security were able to take the gun away from Russell, and placed her in cuffs.

After the arrival of police, they arrested Russell and charged her with Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

She is being held at Western Regional Jail.