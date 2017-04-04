Differing West Virginia Budgets Emerging

They continue to hammer away on the budget at the capitol, but time is running short and there is conflict. Take, for example, the proposal to raise the state's gasoline tax. Governor Justice requested 4.5 cents per gallon, and the senate agreed. The house has not voted and there is wide disagreement.

"I would rather have a tax that goes statewide, and that does, the gas tax, so I would die for that," said Del. Kenneth Hicks, (D) Wayne.

"Well you know if you look at the surrounding states, that will put us way out of play with them. I mean we're high anyway. So I am a no vote on raising any gas tax," said Del. Rupie Phillips, (I) Logan.

Then there are wide differences, on the consumer sales tax. The Governor wants a quarter cent increase in the sales tax; the Senate would like to switch to a broader consumption tax; and the House is looking at a gradual reduction in the sales tax. The Governor has many Democratic supporters.

"I think we have to get beyond trying to fix the short-term budget crisis, that we are in right now. I think it is important that we look toward developing infrastructure so that we're not dealing with these problems on an ongoing basis year after year," said Del. Phil Isner, (D) Randolph.

Then there are the Governor's Republican opponents.

"I think we have to live within our means and try to get our state straightened out," said State Sen. Sue Cline, (R) Wyoming.

Right now the House and Senate budgets make significant cuts to education and health care, with the Senate chopping even more.

"Further complicating the debate, Governor Justice now says he will veto a Senate Budget bill, that does not raise taxes, but makes cuts to education and health," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.