Lewis County, KY storm victims recovering without FEMA help

The recovery continues tonight from last month's destructive storms and straight line winds.

13 News revisited one of the hardest hit areas, where no FEMA help means rebuilding on your own.

Linda Mullikin told us her brother in law Deron's home was the hardest hit in tiny Burtonville.

Now a new roof begins the rebuild of what she said will be a gift from father to daughter.

Linda told 13 News, "She said her dream was to raise her son on the farm she grew up on. Deron was very lucky not to get hurt with all that brick and debris falling on his bed."

Neighbor Gary Cropper said his home was insured, but not his ripped apart outbuilding.

Cropper said he's not the only one in Burtonville who needs help

"It would be alright, a lot of people got hit, barns torn apart and silos damaged. I think they could use some help," Cropper told us.

Lewis County Judge-Executive Todd Ruckel said the storm did serious damage throughout Lewis County.

But Ruckel did not think the damage would meet the threshold needed to get help from FEMA.

Ruckel did add that, "There is some state funding available should FEMA not be able to come in and help.

Judge-Executive Ruckel said FEMA has not yet rejected Lewis County's request for help, so he believes there is still hope.